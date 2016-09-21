 Back page: Mexican police: Van with cannon used to shoot drugs to US | SummitDaily.com

DOUGLAS, Ariz. — Drug smugglers employ very creative methods to get their loads across the U.S.-Mexico border.

But it’s not every day they use a van outfitted with a 10-foot (3-meter) air cannon to shoot projectiles into the United States.

Mexican federal police said in a statement last week they found such a van parked on a street in Agua Prieta, Mexico, along the border with Douglas, Arizona.

It was reported stolen from the city of Hermosillo in the Mexican state of Sonora over the summer.

Images provided by the Mexican police show the black van with hole cut in its roof with a cannon in the back of the van that could fire projectiles. Authorities also said they found an air compressor apparently used to launch packages.

—The Associated Press

