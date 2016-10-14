 Back page: Mom jailed with daughter after mailing drug to her | SummitDaily.com

Back to: News

Back page: Mom jailed with daughter after mailing drug to her

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a mother who mailed drugs to her incarcerated daughter is now an inmate in the same Florida jail.

Monroe County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Becky Herrin said in a news release that a deputy at the jail near Key West found the envelope and noticed it had a chemical smell. He opened the envelope and saw a substance inside.

An incident report says the substance turned out to be Buprenorphine, a synthetic opioid. Deputies arrested 55-year-old Nadine Carroll on Thursday.

Records show Shannon Carroll was arrested Sept. 15 on charges of driving with a suspended license and possession of cocaine.

Nadine Carroll is charged with smuggling contraband into jail. Records don’t indicate whether they’ve hired lawyers.

Trending In: News

Obituary: Rachel Violet Schwartz

Bob Kato, who has owned restaurants in Summit County for the last 25 years said that the housing crisis impacts businesses fulfilling their staffing needs.

Housing Divided, Part 4: Summit County employers facing a shrinking workforce

Jennifer Kermode, former executive director of the Summit Combined Housing Authority, is currently in negotiations with the county through an attorney over her recent exit from the longtime position. According to sources, If that fails, she may pursue litigation.

Reasons behind Summit Combine Housing Authority leadership shake-up unclear

Summit County police blotter: Egg mistaken for knife in Breckenridge