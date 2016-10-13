Back page: New York man accused of overcrowding, keeping deer as pet | SummitDaily.com

SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP)— A New York man is accused of numerous housing and code violations and illegally keeping a deer as a pet in his Long Island yard.

East Hampton Town police were called Wednesday after receiving a call of possible overcrowding at the Springs home.

Police say Angel Otavalo had illegally converted the basement into seven bedrooms. They charged him with failing to have a certificate of occupancy for various rooms, failing to have smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and construction without a permit.

They also charged him with unlawful possession of wildlife.

Police say there were eight vehicles parked in the driveway when they arrived.

Newsday says Otavalo, who speaks only Spanish, declined to comment on the charges. He said through an interpreter that he has hired a lawyer.