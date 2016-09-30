Back page: Prague’s toilet museum moves to the capital’s Old Town | SummitDaily.com

PRAGUE (AP) — A rare museum in the Czech capital is moving to Prague’s Old Town in a move to become better accessible to tourists.

What started with a discovery of Gothic and Baroque toilets during a reconstruction of a 13th-century building near Prague has become an unusual pastime of collecting historical chamber pots and toilets.

Later, a museum of toilets opened in 2014 in Prague’s 2 district.

Among some 2,000 pieces on display — with the oldest dating to the 15th century — is a chamber pot acquired for the Lincoln Bedroom of the White House in 1892, which could have served up to 17 American presidents. Another chamber pot at the museum was commissioned for Napoleon Bonaparte.

The museum is moving to Michalska 1 in the city by year’s end.