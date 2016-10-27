 Back page: Town tries to rein in rowdy turkeys | SummitDaily.com

Back to: News

Back page: Town tries to rein in rowdy turkeys

In this Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016 photo, University of California, Davis grad student Will Hemstrom encounters a wild turkey who follows him closely near 3rd and C streets in Davis, Calif. The Davis City Council voted this week to approve a wild turkey management plan that includes trapping and relocating many of the birds and possibly killing some of the more aggressive ones. They also called for an ordinance prohibiting people from feeding the turkeys. (Randy Pench/Sacramento Bee via AP)AP | The Sacramento Bee

In this Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016 photo, University of California, Davis grad student Will Hemstrom encounters a wild turkey who follows him closely near 3rd and C streets in Davis, Calif. The Davis City Council voted this week to approve a wild turkey management plan that includes trapping and relocating many of the birds and possibly killing some of the more aggressive ones. They also called for an ordinance prohibiting people from feeding the turkeys. (Randy Pench/Sacramento Bee via AP)

DAVIS, Calif. — Leaders of a California college town are working to relocate turkeys that have been harassing people on the streets.

The Sacramento Bee reports that the Davis City Council voted this week to approve a wild turkey management plan that includes trapping and relocating many of the birds and possibly killing some of the more aggressive ones. It also called for an ordinance prohibiting people from feeding the turkeys.

Davis residents are fond of urban wildlife. They built a tunnel for toads and protected jackrabbits from construction, but the well-known turkeys wandering the streets are too much.

Police Chief Darren Pytel says his department has fielded calls from people accosted by turkeys, including a man who was pinned against the wall of a bank by a bird.

—The Associated Press

Trending In: News

Man ordered to pay $260K for reckless skiing in Keystone

A mobile snowmaking gun blows snow on the upper portion of Dercum Mountain at Keystone Resort in late October. Keystone is scheduled to open on Nov. 4 with access on the River Run Gondola and Montezuma Express.

Guide to 2016 opening day terrain and lifts at Keystone, Breck, Copper and Loveland

Jury trials in ski injury lawsuits, like the one last week that awarded a Chicago man more than $260,000 in damages, are extremelly rare, attorneys say. That's because claims are generally brought only against people with homeowners or renters insurance, which cover such accidents.

Snowboarder charged $260K in damages from collision at Keystone won’t have to pay

Cows on the loose after I-70 truck rollover