Back page: Woman calls lottery tickets a waste of time – until she wins | SummitDaily.com

Back page: Woman calls lottery tickets a waste of time – until she wins

LEICESTER, N.C. — A North Carolina woman who bought a scratch-off ticket to show her husband that lottery tickets are a waste of money has won $1 million.

Glenda Blackwell of Leicester tells WLOS-TV that her husband asked her to buy two Powerball tickets from a Quik Mart last Saturday, but she bought a $10 Carolina Millions scratch-off ticket instead.

Blackwell said she was trying to show her husband that no one ever wins and buying tickets is a waste of money.

Now she’s eating her words — and enjoying every bite.

The 57-year-old Blackwell says she’s going to use the $415,500 lump sum after taxes to buy a home and pay for her granddaughters’ college.

—The Associated Press

