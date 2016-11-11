Best of West Fest in Silverthorne continues Saturday | SummitDaily.com

Silverthorne’s first annual Best of the West Fest continues on Saturday, Nov. 12. This inaugural event was created in the style of the Colorado Cowboy Poetry Reading, and brings Western music and storytelling to life in Silverthorne.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, Sons and Brothers with opener Bill Hearne take the stage at the Silverthorne Pavilion starting at 6:30 p.m. Individual tickets start at $12. Additionally, the town of Silverthorne will host two educational session, on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Silverthorne Pavilion. At 10 a.m. Connie Dover will present, “The Journey of Music from the British Isles, Across the Pond to the American West,” followed by the “Indigenous History of Music” presented by Leon Joseph Littlebird at 11 a.m. Both family-friendly educational sessions are free and open to the public. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (970) 262-7370.