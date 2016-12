Bighorn sheep in Glenwood Springs puts smackdown on his own reflection | SummitDaily.com

When the bighorn sheep herd that usually hangs out in Glenwood Canyon came into town over the last several days, they confronted sights that were new to them — including, perhaps, reflections. For whatever reason, this ram smashed a door Blue Sky Adventures at Hotel Colorado, then hightailed away with his buddies like a group of teenagers in trouble. This video was captured Tuesday afternoon on video by Christian Addie. As wildlife authorities warned earlier this week, the sheep can be dangerous.