Bike path closes near Frisco Cemetery until May 2018

The town of Frisco announced on Wednesday that a small portion of the Lake Dillon Recreation Path is closed to all users effective Wednesday at 10 a.m., until May 2018.

The town said the closure will affect the portion of the path next to the Frisco Cemetery, on its east side where the Lake Dillon path merges with the path/sidewalk on the east side of Summit Boulevard.

The town will post a sign with detour information during the closure. The detour route is west on Marina Road to Summit Boulevard, then north on the path/sidewalk next to the east side of Summit Boulevard. Town staff said the closure is due to safety issues caused by damage to the path surface in that area.

Anyone with questions about the closure can contact Frisco Public Works at 970-668-0836.