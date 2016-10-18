Bomb scare in Frisco a false alarm | SummitDaily.com

There was bomb threat at the Kaiser Permanente building in the Whole Foods/Basecamp shopping center in Frisco early Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons confirmed the threat via text and said it turned out to be a false alarm.

According to dispatch, an employee inside was repeatedly hitting the panic button, and a security firm based in Denver was remotely watching a suspect via camera feed.

Police on scene declined to comment, saying they are still investigating the incident, and officers were seen taking statements inside the building. The area was not evacuated or cordoned off.