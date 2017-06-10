Book review: “Kitchen Confidential” | SummitDaily.com

Before Anthony Bourdain joined the lineup of celebrity chefs bringing stories of the diverse foods of the world to people's living rooms, he earned his culinary chops from the ground up, a bumpy and twisting journey he documents in the book that first put him on the map, "Kitchen Confidential; Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly."

When he initially wrote the book, back in 2000, his intended audience was those already working in the culinary industry. He "wanted to write in Kitchenese, the secret language of cooks," and therein lies the book's appeal, for Bourdain gives a rarely seen glimpse into the "dark and adrenaline-jacked culture" of the culinary world, where he has worked in every role in a commercial kitchen from a dishwasher to a fry cook to an executive chef.

The book is part personal memoir and part exposé of the mysteries and foibles of the restaurant business. Bourdain thrives on the "subculture" of the culinary world, which he says is an enthralling blend of "unwavering order and nerve-shattering chaos," and he likens a kitchen's staff to a "pirate crew."

His first awareness that food could have a power — beyond the obvious — came when he was a young boy vacationing with his family in France. On an ocean liner headed to Europe he experienced a cold vichyssoise soup, and it rocked his world, not to mention his immature taste buds. But this brief discovery of flavor lasted just as long as one might expect for a youngster more intent on "becoming a sullen, moody, difficult little bastard," and he went back to insisting on hamburgers and pomme frites.

It was not until his parents had had enough of his recalcitrance and had made the decision to deny him and his brother a chance at one night's fine dining that Bourdain realized food "could be important. It could be an event. It had secrets." From that evening of prohibited enjoyment, it became young Bourdain's mission to choose off the menu "whatever had the most shock value," including his first oyster.

Not only does Bourdain describe the inner working of what it takes to be a chef, he also exposes the murkier sides of the restaurant business, itself, warning diners to avoid ordering fish on Mondays or eating from Sunday brunch buffets, in general, or the rather obvious point of not eating in a restaurant with dirty bathrooms, as it is a direct correlation to the cleanliness of the kitchen.

All-in-all, in "Kitchen Confidential" Bourdain lays bare the life of the high-end restauranteur as the culinary equivalent to "the invasion of Normandy every day of the week."