Bow Wow Film Fest heads to Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

Bow Wow Film Fest heads to Breckenridge

A participant of the 2013 LAPS Canine 4K poses with his canine running partner. Proceeds from the 2016 Bow Wow Film Fest will benefit LAPS as well as Animal Rescue of the Rockies.Special to the Daily |

Man’s best friend hits the big screen

The second annual Bow Wow Film Fest will return to Breckenridge on Friday, Sept. 23. The event will have 10 short films that are all about man’s best friend, including one is cinematic piece about a man who brings his dog skiing in Argentina. Proceeds from the event will benefit Animal Rescue of the Rockies and LAPS.

Special guest the “Amazing Angelyne” and her trainer, Eric Melvin, will be at the festival. Angelyne is a deaf cattle dog. It was announced on their website that after 2016 she and Eric will be retiring from performing.

The event runs for two hours and all the short films are child friendly. The festival will be held at the Eileen and Paul Finkel Auditorium at Colorado Mountain College, doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the films set to start at 7. Advanced tickets are $7 for children, and $10 for adults. They can be purchased on the festival’s website (www.bowwowfilmfest.com) or in person at ARR Thrift Store and Animal Lover’s Pet Store in Breckenridge or in Frisco at A&A Pet Supply. Adult tickets go up to $12 at the door. A trailer of the event can also be found on the site.

