Boy Scouts selling Christmas trees in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

Boy Scouts selling Christmas trees in Breckenridge

The Scouts of Troop 187 in Breckenridge, in partnership with local scoutmaster Hook LaFrankie, are selling Christmas trees in the parking lot behind the Riverwalk Center on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 4–6:30 p.m. The Scouts use the money raised for summer camp experiences and outdoor adventures that they may otherwise be unable to participate in. The boys learn about and gain experience in salesmanship as well as marketing and community outreach. This year, thanks to a grant from Breckenridge Grand Vacations, the troop was able to purchase a new trailer from which to operate its fundraiser.