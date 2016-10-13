 Break-ins reported in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

Break-ins reported in Breckenridge

Two Breckenridge businesses, Duggan’s Deli and Amazing Grace Natural Eatery, reported break-ins early Tuesday morning, police public information officer Colleen Goettelman said. The two businesses are several blocks apart in the downtown area. Goettelman said nothing was reported stolen from Duggan’s but $150 was taken from Amazing Grace. Police are investigating the incidents.

