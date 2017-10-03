BREAKING: Authorities seize Granby Ranch ski resort

Update 10:10 a.m.

Locksmiths are on their way to chain the doors of Granby's Base One and maintenance buildings, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office, along with posting signs at the entrance's that the property now belongs to the county.

Employees of Granby Ranch are not currently being allowed into the buildings.

Original story:

Granby’s beleaguered ski resort, Granby Ranch, was in turmoil Tuesday morning as local law enforcement officials moved into the area and seized the resort property for failure to pay local taxes.

Few details of the seizure have been released, but the seized property included Granby Ranch's buildings and the resort's golf course, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.

It was reported by the sheriff's office that an owner of the property stated they were en route with a check to fulfill the tax obligation, at which time the property would be released.

This story will be updated.