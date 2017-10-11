 BREAKING: Pedestrian hit by car in Silverthorne | SummitDaily.com

File photo

On Wednesday evening, a pedestrian was struck by a car at the intersection of Blue River Parkway and Fourth Street in Silverthorne. Witness reports indicate the man ran into northbound traffic at the crosswalk of the intersection. The driver remained at the scene and no charges have been filed. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital, and his condition was unknown as of Wednesday night. An investigation is pending. More information will be relayed as available.

