BREAKING: Silverthorne man reported missing from Missouri Mountain

BUENA VISTA (AP) — A Summit County man hiking one of Colorado’s illustrious 14,000-foot mountains in a nearby northwestern county on Saturday was reported missing after failing to return home.

The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office says an extensive air and ground search of Missouri Mountain, 14,067 feet in elevation in the Collegiate Peaks, on Sunday failed to turn up any sign of 36-year-old Sheui Pako, of Silverthorne. Teams from three search and rescue organizations and Air National Guard and Flight For Life helicopters were among those looking for him.

A winter storm advisory is in effect for the area, and thus far it’s not clear if the search will resume Monday because of snow.

