Breck Bike Week is back with poker rides, pond crossings, Mayor’s Lunch Loop and more June 21-25 | SummitDaily.com

The sky is clear, the weather is wonderful and the singletrack is finally dry. Now's time for the bike lovers to come out and play.

Breckenridge's annual celebration of all things on pedals and two (or fewer) wheels, Breck Bike Week, rolls through town until June 25 with all-new activities, including women-only clinics, guys and gals combo clinics, family poker ride, a new adult big-wheel race, and brewery and distillery rides across town.

The party kicks off today with Bike to Work Day and continues all week in downtown Breck with bike-in movie night, the Funkadelic Pond Crossing and more, according to a release from the Breckenridge Tourism Office. Also open this week is the Breck Connect gondola, providing free access to Peak 8 base area and beginner biking lessons through Breckenridge Resort.

Here's a quick roundup of not-to-miss Breck Bike Week events. For the complete roster, including times and locations, see BreckBikeWeek.com.

Firecracker 50 pre-ride | Friday, June 23: Are you planning on conquering Breckenridge's classic Firecracker 50 mountain bike race this Independence Day? Breck Bike Guides can help. No matter if you are training or just want to tour one of the summers best race loops, meet at Breck Bike Guides in downtown Breck for a course preview.

Funkadelic Pond Crossing | Saturday, June 24: Formerly held during the USA Pro Challenge, this favorite local "race" challenges townies, unicycles and anyone with a great costume to a ride across the dredge pond on a narrow, unstable rail bridge in downtown Breckenridge.

Adult Big-Wheel Race | Saturday, June 24: Grab your favorite goofy costume, hop on a provided big wheel (yes, the same plastic bikes from when you were a kid) and race around the dredge pond in downtown Breck. It's a must-see intermission during the Funkadelic Pond Crossing, with prizes for first, second, third and best costume.

Bikes + Beers + Bands | Sunday, June 25: Breck Bike Guides and Rocky Mountain Underground team up for this brand-new, summer-long series, which kicks off during Breck Bike Week. For $15 per person, get a full-day skills clinic at the Breckenridge Pump Track and two post-ride beers at RMU's new backyard beer garden. All proceeds benefit Summit County Search and Rescue.