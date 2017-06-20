Breck Bike Week is back with poker rides, pond crossings, Mayor’s Lunch Loop and more June 21-25 | SummitDaily.com

Breck Bike Week is back with poker rides, pond crossings, Mayor’s Lunch Loop and more June 21-25
June 20, 2017
2017 Breck Bike Week picks
The best of the rest from Breck Bike Week. For a full schedule, see BreckBikeWeek.com.
Gold Run Rush bike race | June 21 (5:15 p.m.) — Convene in the Wellington neighborhood for a tour of French Gulch during the third stop in the Summit Mountain Challenge series.
Mayor’s Lunch Loop ride | June 21 (Noon to 2 p.m.) — Meet at Blue River Plaza for a local ride with may Eric Mamula, followed by grub at his restaurant, Downstairs at Eric’s.
Bike Week Expo | June 23-25 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) — Demo bikes, get tuning tips and snag plenty of swag at Blue River Plaza Friday through Sunday.
Summit Fat Tire Poker Ride | June 24 (9 a.m.) — Stop by Carver’s in Breck for a combo card game and mountain bike ride to benefit Summit Fat Tire Society and local trail projects. Pre-registration is encouraged.
Lake Loop Fondo | June 24 (9 a.m.) — Meet at Blue River Plaza for 40-mile loop around Lake Dillon and back, led by Breck Bike Guides.
Breck Mtn Enduro | June 25 (9 a.m.) — Begin at Peak 8 for the fourth race in the Summit Mountain Challenge series.
Bike to Work Day | June 21
If you only bike to work once this summer, today is the day.
Summit County is teaming up with the towns of Dillon, Breckenridge, Silverthorne and Frisco, plus the Physical Activity and Nutrition Team of the Summit, for 2017 Bike to Work Day today. From 7-10 a.m., bicycle commuters will receive free breakfast (juice, coffee and snacks) and get simple bike tune-ups with local bike mechanics by visiting one of six breakfast stations spread across the county, including Main Street Breck, Main Street Frisco, downtown Dillon and along the Silverthorne rec path.
Following work, stop by Island Grille in Frisco for a Bike to Work Day after-party. Every bike rider who stops by one of the breakfast tables gets a ticket to win raffles prizes at the after-party.
“Bike to Work Day is such a fun event in Summit County and it’s wonderful to see how much it grows every year,” county commissioner Karn Stiegelmeier said. “For those who haven’t ever tried commuting by bike, this event is a great way to give it a shot and get a taste of the physical-fitness and stress-reduction benefits.”
The sky is clear, the weather is wonderful and the singletrack is finally dry. Now's time for the bike lovers to come out and play.
Breckenridge's annual celebration of all things on pedals and two (or fewer) wheels, Breck Bike Week, rolls through town June 21-25 with all-new activities, including women-only clinics, guys and gals combo clinics, family poker ride, a new adult big-wheel race, and brewery and distillery rides across town.
The party kicks off today (June 21) with Bike to Work Day and continues all week in downtown Breck with bike-in movie night, the Funkadelic Pond Crossing and more, according to a release from the Breckenridge Tourism Office. Also open this week is the Breck Connect gondola, providing free access to Peak 8 base area and beginner biking lessons through Breckenridge Resort.
Here's a quick roundup of not-to-miss Breck Bike Week events. For the complete roster, including times and locations, see BreckBikeWeek.com.
Bike-in movie | Wednesday, June 21: Come to town at dusk for a free screening of "Breaking Away," part of BreckCreate's LateNite @ the District. Bring blankets and lawn chairs for the outdoor event.
Breckenridge Distillery bike tour | Thursday, June 22: Stop by Ridden in Breckenridge for a tour of town on a carbon fiber fat bike. Casually roll through town to the Blue River Rec Path and finish at the Breckenridge Distillery for sprit sipping and patio relaxing.
Skils clinics | Thursday to Sunday, June 22-25: Join Yeti Beti for beginner and intermediate women's skills clinics. New this year are beginner and intermediate guys and gals' combo clinics with Colorado Adventure Guides. These free mountain bike events fill up fast, so sign up now by emailing Cat (cambrose@vailresorts.com) to reserve a spot for Yeti Beti and Abe (abe@coloradoadventureguides.com) to sign up for combo clinics.
Firecracker 50 pre-ride | Friday, June 23: Are you planning on conquering Breckenridge's classic Firecracker 50 mountain bike race this Independence Day? Breck Bike Guides can help. No matter if you are training or just want to tour one of the summers best race loops, meet at Breck Bike Guides in downtown Breck for a course preview.
Funkadelic Pond Crossing | Saturday, June 24: Formerly held during the USA Pro Challenge, this favorite local "race" challenges townies, unicycles and anyone with a great costume to a ride across the dredge pond on a narrow, unstable rail bridge in downtown Breckenridge.
Adult Big-Wheel Race | Saturday, June 24: Grab your favorite goofy costume, hop on a provided big wheel (yes, the same plastic bikes from when you were a kid) and race around the dredge pond in downtown Breck. It's a must-see intermission during the Funkadelic Pond Crossing, with prizes first, second, third and best costume.
Bikes + Beers + Bands | Sunday, June 25: Breck Bike Guides and Rocky Mountain Underground (RMU) team up for this brand-new, summer-long series, which kicks off during Breck Bike Week. For $15 per person, get a full-day skills clinic at the Breckenridge Pump Track and two post-ride beers at RMU's new backyard beer garden. All proceeds benefit Summit County Search and Rescue.