Breck Bike Week is back with poker rides, pond crossings, Mayor’s Lunch Loop and more June 21-25 | SummitDaily.com

2017 Breck Bike Week picks

The best of the rest from Breck Bike Week. For a full schedule, see BreckBikeWeek.com.

Gold Run Rush bike race | June 21 (5:15 p.m.) — Convene in the Wellington neighborhood for a tour of French Gulch during the third stop in the Summit Mountain Challenge series.

Mayor’s Lunch Loop ride | June 21 (Noon to 2 p.m.) — Meet at Blue River Plaza for a local ride with may Eric Mamula, followed by grub at his restaurant, Downstairs at Eric’s.

Bike Week Expo | June 23-25 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) — Demo bikes, get tuning tips and snag plenty of swag at Blue River Plaza Friday through Sunday.

Summit Fat Tire Poker Ride | June 24 (9 a.m.) — Stop by Carver’s in Breck for a combo card game and mountain bike ride to benefit Summit Fat Tire Society and local trail projects. Pre-registration is encouraged.

Lake Loop Fondo | June 24 (9 a.m.) — Meet at Blue River Plaza for 40-mile loop around Lake Dillon and back, led by Breck Bike Guides.

Breck Mtn Enduro | June 25 (9 a.m.) — Begin at Peak 8 for the fourth race in the Summit Mountain Challenge series.

======

Bike to Work Day | June 21

If you only bike to work once this summer, today is the day.

Summit County is teaming up with the towns of Dillon, Breckenridge, Silverthorne and Frisco, plus the Physical Activity and Nutrition Team of the Summit, for 2017 Bike to Work Day today. From 7-10 a.m., bicycle commuters will receive free breakfast (juice, coffee and snacks) and get simple bike tune-ups with local bike mechanics by visiting one of six breakfast stations spread across the county, including Main Street Breck, Main Street Frisco, downtown Dillon and along the Silverthorne rec path.

Following work, stop by Island Grille in Frisco for a Bike to Work Day after-party. Every bike rider who stops by one of the breakfast tables gets a ticket to win raffles prizes at the after-party.

“Bike to Work Day is such a fun event in Summit County and it’s wonderful to see how much it grows every year,” county commissioner Karn Stiegelmeier said. “For those who haven’t ever tried commuting by bike, this event is a great way to give it a shot and get a taste of the physical-fitness and stress-reduction benefits.”