Breckenridge police: 21 arrested in two-month undercover drug operation | SummitDaily.com

The Breckenridge Police Department announced the conclusion of a two-month undercover narcotics operation that led to 21 arrests and more than 70 felony drug charges. Burglary, fraudulent identification and weapons charges have also been filed, according to a news release.

The expansive buy-bust operation involved more than 40 law enforcement officers from jurisdictions across Summit County, as well as the Leadville Police Department and Eagle County Drug Task Force. Most of the stings happened at Breckenridge bars, restaurants, parks, and on the street. Drugs seized included cocaine, LSD, methamphetamine, prescription medications and GHB, a date rape drug.

“This special operation was only the beginning of our efforts to work together in Summit County to address the sale of illegal drugs and substance abuse,” said police chief Dennis McLaughlin in the release.