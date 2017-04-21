Breck Plunge pond-skimming is back this Sunday for closing weekend | SummitDaily.com

As if you haven’t had enough time to ski in a tutu and get soaking wet, Breckenridge brings a close to the season on Sunday, April 23 with the annual Breck Plunge pond-skimming party.

Beginning at 1:30 p.m., skiers and snowboarders (18 years and older) are invited to the base of Peak 8 for a day of pond-skimming in the shadow of the Tenmile Range. Registration is open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Peak 8 activities center and costs $25 per person. There is no pre-registration. All skimmers get one run to impress the judges, and the top 20 runs from the prelims advance to the finals. Competitors are judged by Breck employees on the basics — style, costume and pond-skimming talent — with awards for the top-three best pond-skimmers, male and female, plus prizes for best costume and best plunge.

All competitors are required to wear a helmet and purchase a lift ticket or use a season pass to access the venue. Foot spectators can watch for free from the base of the pond or T-Bar and Ski Hill Grill, where free music, drink specials and more are available all day long. The Breck Plunge wraps up with finals at 3:15 p.m. and awards at 3:45 p.m.

2017 Breck Plunge schedule

8:30 a.m. — Lifts open to the public

9:30-11 a.m. — Check-in and registration at the Activities Center for all competitors

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Live music and luau themed lunch specials at Ski Hill Grill

1 p.m. — Competitor meeting (top of pond skim course, mandatory for all competitors)

1:30 p.m. — Event start (single run format)

3:15 p.m. — Event final (top 20 competitors advance for a final run)

3:45 p.m. — Awards at T-Bar and Bud Light After Party (time is approximate based on competition)