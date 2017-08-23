 Breck rec center closes for front desk facelift Sept. 5-25 | SummitDaily.com

Breck rec center closes for front desk facelift Sept. 5-25

Members of the Breckenridge City Council, from left, Mike Dudick, Mark Burke, Elisabeth Lawrence, Mayor Eric Mamula, Erin Gigliello, Wendy Wolfe and Jeffrey Bergeron break ground on a $17.2 million renovation of the Breckenridge Recreation Center on Tuesday at the center. During the ground breaking, Scott Reed, the city's director of recreation, noted that the center logged 175,000 individual uses in 2016, not bad considering the cityâs population stands at about 4,600 people. Project completion is scheduled for 2018.

You don't have to go home, but you can't work out at the Breckenridge Recreation Center for most of September.

From Sept. 5-25, the rec center will be closed for a round of renovations and between-season cleaning. That means all fitness and pool classes (with a few exceptions) are canceled for three weeks, including yoga at Carter Park. During the closure, Breck rec passholders can visit the Silverthorne Recreation Center for free or the South Park Recreation Center for a small fee ($5 for adults, $3 for children). The Silverthorne rec pool is also closed from Sept. 9-15, but passholders can take any fitness classes there for no extra charge.

When the Breck rec reopens, expect a new main lobby and new location for Avalanche Physical Therapy. Also expect construction to continue through at least April 2018 as crews work on the new fitness and cardio space.

