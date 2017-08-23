Breck rec center closes for front desk facelift Sept. 5-25

You don't have to go home, but you can't work out at the Breckenridge Recreation Center for most of September.

From Sept. 5-25, the rec center will be closed for a round of renovations and between-season cleaning. That means all fitness and pool classes (with a few exceptions) are canceled for three weeks, including yoga at Carter Park. During the closure, Breck rec passholders can visit the Silverthorne Recreation Center for free or the South Park Recreation Center for a small fee ($5 for adults, $3 for children). The Silverthorne rec pool is also closed from Sept. 9-15, but passholders can take any fitness classes there for no extra charge.

When the Breck rec reopens, expect a new main lobby and new location for Avalanche Physical Therapy. Also expect construction to continue through at least April 2018 as crews work on the new fitness and cardio space.

For more info on the $17.2 million renovation, see SummitDaily.com or BreckenridgeRecreation.com.