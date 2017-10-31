Breckenridge Bolts win 2 of 3 at Colorado Rampage

A pair of goaltenders led the Breckenridge Bolts, an expansion team in the Rocky Mountain Junior Hockey League, to two come-from-behind wins in three games versus the Colorado Rampage down on the Front Range this weekend.

Bolts goalies Douglas Wakelyn and Declan Rooney combined to stop 106 of 111 shots in the Friday and Sunday victories. Wakelyn anchored a 4–3 Friday night win and Rooney starred in a 5–2 Sunday win.

In Saturday night's loss, the Bolts led 2-0 early before the Rampage rallied with four unanswered goals. Bolts goalie Graisen Eatchel made 42 saves against 46 shots-on-goal in the loss in his first game action of the season.

After the three-game set down on the Front Range, through eight games played, the Bolts have improved their record to 3-2-0-3. The weekend's results knotted the Bolts and Rampage at third place in the league standings at nine points a piece, though the Bolts have played one fewer game to the Rampage in the young season.

The Bolts are currently five points behind the league-leading Steamboat Wranglers (7-4-0-0) ahead of Breckenridge's two-game set versus the Colorado Thunderbirds this weekend at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

In last Friday's game versus the Rampage, the Bolts came out flat and were heavily outshot 27-to-8 in the first period. In goal, Wakelyn helped the Bolts escape the first period trailing 1–0 before the Rampage tacked on two additional goals early in the second period to take a 3–0 lead.

The Bolts clawed back late in the second period thanks to a Tanner Caldarola goal to cut the lead to 3-to-1. In the third period, Breckenridge scored three goals in seven minutes, as Trey Bruggeman, Jayden Dale and Alexsandr Goussarov found the back of the net for the win.

After the Saturday loss, the Bolts won Sunday's rubber match after the Rampage took a 2–0 lead into the second period thanks to outshooting the Bolts 18–1 in the first period. The Bolts began to chip away in the second period when Breckenridge native and defenseman Luke Gosnell found himself on the doorstep of the net with a rebound goal just four minutes into the period.

Bolts captain Dan Risch then banged home another rebound three minutes later to level the score at 2-2. And with six minutes left in the second period, Breckenridge local and alternate captain Sean Costello scored on a power play to give the team a 3–2 lead, assisted by Zach Booth of Vail and Luke Marsh of Dillon. Bolts goals from Trey Bruggeman and Marsh in the third period pushed the final score to 5–2.

Heading into this weekend's action, Rooney and Wakelyn rank second and third respectively in save percentage among 15 goalies in the five-team league. Rooney has saved 93.9-percent of shots in 182.3 minutes in goal while Wakelyn has saved 92.5-percent of shots in 242.1 minutes played. Marsh is tied for the league lead with 3.0 points-per-game.