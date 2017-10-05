Breckenridge Grand Vacations working to bring 4-star hotel to town

Breckenridge Grand Vacations hopes to soon break ground on a new four-star hotel that the company's co-owner and CEO Mike Dudick says could be one of the biggest developments in town history.

BGV is a real estate development company formed in Breckenridge in 1984. It currently manages four resorts in town — the Gold Point Condominiums, Grand Timber Lodge, the Grand Lodge on Peak 7 and its newest asset, the Grand Colorado on Peak 8.

This project, however, is an entirely new venture for BGV, and if it comes to fruition, will feature a 150-room luxury hotel that, to the best of Dudick's knowledge, would be the first four-star hotel of its kind in Breckenridge.

"I'm looking forward to helping steer that process to completion," he said, adding that he believes "a majority of the town" would also enjoy having "something where people can say, 'Let's make a reservation and go to this place.'"

For the hotel, Breckenridge Grand Vacations is working with the Miami-based real estate development firm Lionheart Capital, which currently has other high-end resort projects in the works in Miami and Palm Beach, Florida, and the Emerald Coast in Nicaragua, according to the firm.

Dudick said the land on which Lionheart and BGV hope to build the new hotel is under contract with Vail Resorts. The property is next door to One Ski Hill Place and houses Vail Resorts' administration building. The building overlooks Ski Hill Road with parking lot access from Four O'Clock Run Road, and the structure would be demolished to make room for the new luxury hotel.

Dudick declined to disclose specifics of the contract with Vail Resorts, which is not yet finalized, but he did talk about possible motives for the move.

"Vail Resorts is committed to providing great ski experiences," he said. "And they want to have a diversity of lodging and choices. … Now there's going to be a four-star hotel at the base of the ski mountain, and it's going to be great for Breckenridge."

Before any work can begin on what could eventually become Breckenridge's flagship hotel, the partners will have to get town council's approval to add residential density to the property.

Elected for the second time in April 2016 after serving one term from 2010-14, Dudick currently holds a seat on council. He said the request for additional density will likely come up sometime in the next month but was adamant he will not be involved in the council's decision-making process in any way.

"I will 100 percent recuse myself and have no participation in any decision about this," he said. "I hope that the merits of the idea prevail, but I will have zero input on what goes down. Zero."

Four-star hotels are known for upscale décor, plush amenities and high-end services, such as a dedicated concierge, valet parking and 24-hour room service. Many also have upgraded pools and Jacuzzis, full-service spas, on-site child care and access to nearby entertainment and recreation venues, though it's a loose rating system with significant differences from one hotel to the next.

"I know in my heart what matters to the town of Breckenridge is that we get a four-star hotel, and I hope to make that happen," Dudick said. "I know we don't have anything like this in Breckenridge today, and I'm all-in on doing things the right way."