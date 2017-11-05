Breckenridge man dies mountain biking in Utah

The Salt Lake Tribune is reporting a 30-year-old Breckenridge man died Friday evening while mountain biking with friends near Moab, Utah.

Citing a Grand County Sheriff's Office news release, the newspaper identified the man as Eric Dube and says he was riding riding up a rock ledge 20 miles southwest of Moab when he lost his balance and fell from his bike.

Dube was reportedly experiencing chest pain before the fall, lost consciousness when he fell and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was wearing a helmet and protective gear at the time, and his body is undergoing an autopsy, according to the Tribune.