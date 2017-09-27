Breckenridge Ski Resort ranks in top 15 of SKI Magazine’s annual resort rankings

SKI Magazine's 2018 annual reader rankings of the top ski resorts in the United States are out, and this year Breckenridge Ski Resort landed in the top 15 for Best in the West.

Here's the top 15 from the magazine's 2018 Resort Guide:

1. Deer Valley, Utah

2. Sun Valley, Idaho

3. Whistler/Blackcomb, British Columbia

4. Snowmass

5. Telluride

6. Vail

7. Jackson Hole, Wyoming

8. Aspen Highlands

9. Beaver Creek

10. Whitefish Mountain Resort, Montana

11. Steamboat Ski Area

12. Aspen Mountain

13. Big Sky, Montana

14. Crested Buttte

15. Breckenridge

Breckenridge was praised for “incredible terrain and options for all abilities.”

Breckenridge came in a place higher this year than last, when it ranked No. 16 in SKI Magazine's 2017 reader survey.

Copper Mountain Resort was ranked at No. 23. Keystone Resort was No. 26.

