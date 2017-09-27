Breckenridge Ski Resort ranks in top 15 of SKI Magazine’s annual resort rankings
September 27, 2017
SKI Magazine's 2018 annual reader rankings of the top ski resorts in the United States are out, and this year Breckenridge Ski Resort landed in the top 15 for Best in the West.
Here's the top 15 from the magazine's 2018 Resort Guide:
1. Deer Valley, Utah
2. Sun Valley, Idaho
3. Whistler/Blackcomb, British Columbia
4. Snowmass
5. Telluride
6. Vail
7. Jackson Hole, Wyoming
8. Aspen Highlands
9. Beaver Creek
10. Whitefish Mountain Resort, Montana
11. Steamboat Ski Area
12. Aspen Mountain
13. Big Sky, Montana
14. Crested Buttte
15. Breckenridge
Breckenridge was praised for “incredible terrain and options for all abilities.”
Breckenridge came in a place higher this year than last, when it ranked No. 16 in SKI Magazine's 2017 reader survey.
Copper Mountain Resort was ranked at No. 23. Keystone Resort was No. 26.
