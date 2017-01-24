Bridge problem shreds tires on I-70 in Avon; repairs continue today | SummitDaily.com

AVON — An expansion joint shifted in an I-70 overpass bridge, and was shredding tires like a tack strip Monday evening.

Avon police said calls started rolling in about 6:30 p.m. from westbound motorists whose tires were being punctured.

An expansion joint in that bridge had shifted in such a way that it was puncturing tires.

Avon police blocked the lane with patrol officers, cones and flares, and contacted the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado State Patrol. CDOT maintains the highway, and the CSP does most of the patrolling along I-70.

A CDOT crew arrived in just a few minutes to do some temporary repairs, and had both lanes reopened by about 8:30 p.m., Avon police said.

CDOT crews are back out there Tuesday morning for more repairs.