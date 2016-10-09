 Broken Compass Brewing in Breckenridge wins silver at Great American Beer Festival | SummitDaily.com

Broken Compass Brewing in Breckenridge wins silver at Great American Beer Festival

Broken Compass Brewing from Breckenridge won a silver medal for its Ginger American Ale in the Herb and Spice Beer category at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver Saturday, Oct. 8. There were 114 entries in the category.

