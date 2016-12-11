Building Hope provides winter events series for community members | SummitDaily.com

Despite all the seasonal splendor, the holidays can sometimes feel dark and stressful. It’s why Building Hope Summit County, a Summit Foundation-backed initiative focused on suicide prevention through the Patti Casey Memorial Fund, continues its series of winter events to help the community connect and support each other, and learn more about mental wellness.

Following a suicide prevention training, yoga for mental health event and National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) personal story presentation through November and early December, Building Hope offers a holiday craft night, storyteller night and another yoga session ahead of the end of the year. All events are free and open to the public.

Holiday Craft Night

Thursday, Dec. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Summit County Community & Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Pl. in Frisco

Come build wreathes and make gingerbread houses at this family-friendly evening of togetherness and community. All supplies will be provided and there will be snacks and warm beverages for all to enjoy.

Peace in Holiday Chaos

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Summit County South Branch Library, 103 S. Harris St., Breckenridge, Hopeful & Discovery Room

Speaker Phil Gallagher creates opportunities for authentic connection during this evening of storytelling, hot chocolate and dessert. This event is open to anyone looking to connect and remember the true wonder of the season.

Yoga for Mental Health and Suicide Awareness

Wednesday, Dec. 28, 7-8:30 p.m.

Meta Yoga Studios, 118 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge

Inspired to raise awareness surrounding depression, suicide and mental health, this class is designed to create an open, safe place for anyone who wants to simply stretch and feel a sense of community, support and healing. Open to all levels.

For more information, visit Building Hope Summit County’s Facebook page: facebook.com/buildinghopesummitcounty.