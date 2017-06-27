Breckenridge ranked second-best small town to visit by U.S. News and World Report | SummitDaily.com

Breckenridge is the second-best town with a population under 100,000 to visit in the country, according to a new ranking from U.S. News and World Report.

To help people decide which towns are worthy of a vacation, U.S. News narrowed its list down to the top 15 small towns with populations under 100,000. For the rankings, they looked at restaurants and attractions and town character, and decided that Breckenridge, settled in 1859, "retains the same Victorian-era charm it did during the height of the gold rush. Its down-to-earth and friendly atmosphere has also endured its transformation from a silver- and gold-mining town to one of the country's most beloved skiing destinations."

The large number of local distilleries and breweries were highlighted in the report, and whether it's snowboarding and skiing in the winter or hiking and cycling in the summer, "no matter the season, the majesty of a Breckenridge sunset and star-studded night sky is a wonder to behold — and worth coming back to year after year."

Ranked No. 1 was Sonoma in Northern Califorinia. Breckenridge was followed by Asheville, North Carolina; Park City, Utah; Lake Tahoe along the California-Nevada border; Monterey, California; Steamboat Springs; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Juneau, Alaska; Aspen; Miami Beach, Florida; Sedona, Arizona; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Vail; and St. Augustine, Florida.

Frisco bookstore celebrates 10 years in business

Next Page Books and Nosh in Frisco celebrated its 10th anniversary in June, a significant milestone for Summit County's only bookstore, said owner Lisa Holenko.

Holenko bought the business with her husband, Dough Robinson, on July 1, 2016, from Karen Berg, so in addition to June being the bookstore's 10th anniversary, July marks the first anniversary for Holenko and Robinson as its owners.

"It's amazing to have the support from the community that we do, and we're incredibly thankful to them for keeping us on Main Street all this time," Holenko said, adding that Next Page has operated out the same location the last decade.

In addition to a book-signing and wine-tasting event this Saturday for a new photo-heavy, coffee-table book about Colorado's wine lands, the bookstore also has another book-signing planned for the Fourth of July, after the parade, with Lisa Travis, one of the authors of the Pack-n-Go Girls.

Minturn drive-in releases summer schedule of movies

Blue Starlite Drive-In, a boutique drive-in movie experience that holds the distinction of being the highest drive-in in the world, returns this summer to Little Beach Park in Minturn.

The Blue Starlite Drive-In features many people's favorite movies on a 30-foot pop-up screen with a 1950s-style customer service and a classic concession stand. Additionally, Blue Starlite will offer its signature campfire-roasted s'mores, exclusive "drive-in doughnuts" curated by Northside Kitchen, Vail Valley's premiere home-style eatery and, in a new partnership Colorado-based Fuzziwigs Candy Factory, treats that are sure to please children of all ages.

The summer season features many classics films, including "Pulp Fiction," "The Shining," "Back To the Future," alongside family favorites, "The Princess Bride," "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Arc," and "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory."

This year's line up also includes a special "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" double feature with a special pop up candy shop by Fuzziwigs Candy Factory and, for the ultimate Harry Potter Fan, Blue Starlite will offer specially crafted butterbeer made famous by the Harry Potter movies and books.

For a full schedule, go to BlueStarliteDrivein.com/home-colorado.