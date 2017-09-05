Biz briefs: Trolley Crepes, new lingerie shop and Camp 9600

Two Breckenridge businesses — Infinity Spa at the Grand Colorado on Peak 8 and Molly B Lingerie — are set to cut ribbons later this month.

According to the company's website, Infinity Spa's ribbon-cutting ceremony will be from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 14. The Breckenridge Ambassadors will play host to the event, and representatives of TV8, as well as a radio live remote, will join them. For more, GrandColoradoOnPeak8.com.

Then on Sept. 27, Molly B Lingerie inside Main Street Station will have its ribbon cutting. The store is a boutique lingerie shop that carries a selection of women's intimate apparel to suit all ages and tastes. The ribbon-cutting ceremony there will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Follow the boutique on Facebook at Facebook.com/knickers17/.

This comes after another new business, Trolley Crepes, celebrated its grand opening this weekend, also in Breckenridge. The trolley-turned-crepe-shop offers crepes, of course, in addition to grilled-cheese specials and other menu items.

The trolley is in Main Street Station, next to Maggie Pond, and will be there from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. all summer and all winter, according to its Facebook page. For more, Facebook.com/trolleycrepesbreck/.

Camp for storytellers, marketing pros sure to sell out

Limited tickets remain for Camp 9600, a three-day conference in Breckenridge that's geared toward storytellers, marketing professionals, content creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders in the outdoor and travel industries.

The camp runs Sept. 11-13, and featured presentations include The North Face Speaker Series: Alex Honnold, Emily Harrington and more; Riley Poor from Nike; Mark McKinnon of Showtime's "The Circus: Inside the Biggest Story on Earth," Brin Jimenez of Google, Maximillian Potter from Esquire Magazine and Cailin O'Brien-Feeney of the Outdoor Industry Association.

According to organizers, this won't be your typical conference.

"It's not a spectator sport," said Amy Kemp of Mountaintop Media, adding that Camp 9600 will offer an interactive experience with breakout sessions in local bars, restaurants, coffee shops and hands-on workshops.

"You'll be interacting, discussing, debating, telling stories and presenting," she said of people who attend.

Much of the camp will focus on what's next for digital, immersive marketing and storytelling, and the camp's theme is "Tech in Storytelling." One session Kemp is particularly excited about centers on storytelling in the gaming industry.

Registration is $499-$699. Kemp said Tuesday there were a few slots remaining, but she encouraged people to sign up soon because space is limited and tickets are almost guaranteed to sell out. For more, go to Camp9600.com.

Eli Pace covers the business and nonprofit news for the Summit Daily, and he complies a weekly roundup of business-related items in and around Summit County. Reach him at epace@summitdaily.com.