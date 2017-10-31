BREAKING NEWS: Breckenridge brewery Broken Compass to buy Backcountry Brewery in Frisco

The owners of Broken Compass Brewing in Breckenridge have agreed to buy Backcountry Brewery in Frisco, according to sources familiar with the agreement.

The owner of Backcountry Brewery, Charlie Eazor, confirmed the pending sale on Tuesday. He said the deal covers all of Backcountry Brewery's assets, including its beer recipes, restaurant and all rights to the Backcountry Brewery business.

Backcountry Brewery opened in 1996, and Eazor bought the brewpub with his brother in 2010. He expected the paperwork for the sale to be signed later Tuesday evening, and because of it, Tuesday marked the last day in business for Backcountry Brewery at 720 Main St. in Frisco.

"I wouldn't want to put a probability on the name staying the same," Eazor said as he talked about his reasons for selling to Jason Ford and David Axelrod, who opened Broken Compass Brewing at 68 Continental Court, Breckenridge, together in May 2014.

Since opening, Broken Compass quickly became a local favorite and must-stop destination for many Summit County visitors. According to newspaper archives, Ford and Axelrod have been talking about expanding since day one. Neither could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Read more about this developing story in Thursday's edition of the Summit Daily News.