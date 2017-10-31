Breckenridge dentist offers free care for vets

In observance of Veterans Day, Relaxation Dental Specialties in Breckenridge is offering free dentistry from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday for veterans in Summit, Lake and Park counties.

The free service is by appointment only, and appointments are being taken on a first-come, first-served basis. Veterans will need to show their IDs, but it does not matter how long they have been enlisted. Call 970-453-4244 or email relaxationdds@gmail.com for more information.

"This is by far our favorite day of the year," said Dr. Nick Brown, owner of Relaxation Dental Specialties, in a prepared statement. "We get to really show our gratitude for their service with our hearts and hands, not just our words."