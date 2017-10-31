Breckenridge dentist offers free care for vets
October 31, 2017
In observance of Veterans Day, Relaxation Dental Specialties in Breckenridge is offering free dentistry from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday for veterans in Summit, Lake and Park counties.
The free service is by appointment only, and appointments are being taken on a first-come, first-served basis. Veterans will need to show their IDs, but it does not matter how long they have been enlisted. Call 970-453-4244 or email relaxationdds@gmail.com for more information.
"This is by far our favorite day of the year," said Dr. Nick Brown, owner of Relaxation Dental Specialties, in a prepared statement. "We get to really show our gratitude for their service with our hearts and hands, not just our words."
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Business
- Silverthorne celebrates finishing $500K bridge project
- The Shores at Breckenridge sweeps awards category at Parade of Homes
- Vail Resorts to buy The North Face and Columbia stores in Breckenridge
- Mountain Law: Understanding Colorado homestead exemption law
- US beer critic names Frisco’s Outer Range a top new brewery
Trending Sitewide
- Interstate 70 closures at exit 205 in Silverthorne a ‘highly dangerous ballet’
- ‘If anything I felt like I got forced into it,’ defendant in Silverthorne sexual assault trial testifies
- High Country Crime: Hunter’s trophy bull elk stolen from the back of his pickup near Gypsum
- Report suggests buyers targeting luxury homes in Summit County ahead of ski season
- Top 5 stories on Summitdaily.com, week of Oct. 22