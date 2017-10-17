Bonnie Smith honored as Realtor of the Year
October 17, 2017
Bonnie Smith, owner of Exclusive Mountain Retreats Real Estate in Breckenridge, was recently recognized as the Colorado Realtor of the Year by the Colorado Association of Realtors at the group's 97th annual conference.
The award is the most prestigious honor a CAR member can receive and highlights Smith's distinguished career within the organization, which over the course of 22 years, has seen her help countless families and individuals realize their homeownership and business dreams.
Smith is also active in the community, involved in a wide range of educational, civic and philanthropic activities and organizations and has served as a volunteer for The Summit Foundation, as well as the Summit High Scholarship Committee for 27 years.
Smith is a graduate of Boston College and attended The Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania.
