Bruch’s Violin Concerto with the NRO | SummitDaily.com

On Saturday, June 17, the National Repertory Orchestra in Breckenridge will present a powerful program led by esteemed music director of The Phoenix Symphony, Tito Muñoz, showcasing the magical and healing power of music.

Max Bruch's Concerto no. 1 in G minor, op. 26 is a gem of the violin repertoire that will draw you in with its mysterious introduction and keep you on the edge of your seat with its ornate show of virtuosity and lavish harmonies. Leo Tolstoy once said, "The two most powerful warriors are patience and time," and that statement certainly applies to this composition. In January of 1868 after nearly four years filled with numerous re-writes and a considerable amount of feedback from peers and mentors, the now-famous concerto was premiered in its final form. Come enjoy NRO co-concert master Eduardo Rios' performance of this bold and soulful masterpiece.

In reaction to the devastation after the war, Witold Lutoslawski sought to heal his native country of Poland and completely rebuild his "sound language." He did this by composing music which bolstered a sense of Nationalistic pride using Polish folk tunes. He reached a climax with this style in his Concerto for Orchestra. The piece opens with a persistent, foreboding beat in the timpani which births the steady rise of tension that continues throughout the entire piece. The listener does not find release until a solemn folk melody is introduced in the form of an instrumental chorale. This chorale presents a false resolution before the texture builds once again, driving to the end and finally erupting with a flourish.

Richard Wagner's Ring cycle consists of four musical dramas, the last of which will open this spectacular program. Taken from the Prologue to "Twilight of the Gods," Siegfried's Rhine Journey is a rapturous orchestral interlude which accompanies our protagonist as he rides away on his lover Brünnhilde's horse in search of new adventures. Wagner's take on Norse Mythology produces an entangled plot telling the story of the fiery destruction of Valhalla.