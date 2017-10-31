Builders association chips in to buy Summit High new welding machine
October 31, 2017
The Summit County Builders Association recently donated $1,250 to help buy Summit High School a new welding machine, as well as the gas and other supplies necessary to run the machine for a full year.
The Summit Education Foundation also chipped in $1,250 to cover the other half of the expense for the new machine that will be used in welding and construction tech courses at the school.
According to a news release announcing the donation, jobs within the construction industry are in high demand, and the welding machine will help students get the hands-on training they need to enter the workforce more prepared and with better skills.
SCBA Board President Denny Rogstad presented the check for $1,250 to students in one of the welding classes at Summit High School on Thursday.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Business
- Silverthorne celebrates finishing $500K bridge project
- The Shores at Breckenridge sweeps awards category at Parade of Homes
- Vail Resorts to buy The North Face and Columbia stores in Breckenridge
- Mountain Law: Understanding Colorado homestead exemption law
- US beer critic names Frisco’s Outer Range a top new brewery
Trending Sitewide
- Interstate 70 closures at exit 205 in Silverthorne a ‘highly dangerous ballet’
- ‘If anything I felt like I got forced into it,’ defendant in Silverthorne sexual assault trial testifies
- High Country Crime: Hunter’s trophy bull elk stolen from the back of his pickup near Gypsum
- Report suggests buyers targeting luxury homes in Summit County ahead of ski season
- Top 5 stories on Summitdaily.com, week of Oct. 22