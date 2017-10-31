Builders association chips in to buy Summit High new welding machine

The Summit County Builders Association recently donated $1,250 to help buy Summit High School a new welding machine, as well as the gas and other supplies necessary to run the machine for a full year.

The Summit Education Foundation also chipped in $1,250 to cover the other half of the expense for the new machine that will be used in welding and construction tech courses at the school.

According to a news release announcing the donation, jobs within the construction industry are in high demand, and the welding machine will help students get the hands-on training they need to enter the workforce more prepared and with better skills.

SCBA Board President Denny Rogstad presented the check for $1,250 to students in one of the welding classes at Summit High School on Thursday.