Business briefs: Dillon sales tax collections trail 2016 totals | SummitDaily.com

Dillon sales tax collections were up in April for the first time this year, surpassing collections in April 2016 by almost 2.9 percent, according to figures provided by the town.

April is the most recent month for which figures are available, and the town collected $422,778 in April compared to $410,923 in April 2016.

That uptick bucked a trend dating back at least to the beginning of 2017, as January, February and March of this year each came in 1.9 to 4.8 percent below what was collected in the same month the previous year.

Overall, the town's year-to-date sales tax collections are 2.1 percent below — or roughly $45,000 less — what they were through the first four months of April 2016.

Still, taxes collected from lodging through April 2017 ($78,561) were more than 11 percent above what they were through the first four months last year.

Dancing Pines Distillery opens Breckenridge tasting room

Based out of Berthoud, Dancing Pines Distillery recently opened its newest tasting room at 201 N. Main St. in Breckenridge.

The craft spirits distillery takes pride in having no extracts, artificial flavoring or GMOs in its products, which include vodka, gin, bourbon and other spirits.

The tasting room offers flights of four tasters for $8. However, for anyone who buys a bottle, ranging from $22 to about $50, the flight is included for free. An employee at the store said they've been "pretty busy on the weekends" since opening full time about three weeks ago.

The Dancing Pines tasting room in Breckenridge is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more, go to DancingPinesDistillery.com or call 970-423-6766.

Local tutoring service announces franchise acquisition

Serving Summit and Eagle counties since 2009, the founder of Sage Tutoring has announced her plans to expand her operations by the recent acquisition of Club Z! Tutoring.

Sage Tutoring is owned and operated by Carla Cammarata, who shortly after moving to Summit County in 2008, began working as a tutor for Club Z! and later founded Sage Tutoring.

Now, Sage Tutoring is buying Club Z! Tutoring. Over the next three years, Cammarata said, she will combine the two tutoring services under the Club Z! banner. That's because Club Z! Tutoring is a franchise, and Cammarata said that keeping the name was part of the agreement.

"We're getting a lot of benefits, so losing our name is something we are OK with," she said, adding that it will be a gradual transition. For more information about Cammarata's tutoring services, go to SageTutoring.com or call 970-368-3135.

Summit Daily Reporter Eli Pace compiles business briefs weekly for Summit County. Send him your business-related news at epace@summitdaily.com.