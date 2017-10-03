Business briefs: New restaurant, winter gear sale and networking event coming to Summit County

The storefront previously occupied by the Smiling Moose is being leased out to a new Argentinian restaurant, according to a property manager.

The new restaurant, Argentos Empanadas & More, will serve empanadas, a stuffed bread or pastry that's baked or fried and originally from Latin America and Spain, along with other food from Argentina.

The name "empanada" comes from the Spanish verb "empanar," meaning to wrap or coat in bread, and the empanadas are going to be made by Maria Empanada in Denver, according to Summit Place asset manager Brad Kornfeld, who added there's already a strong following for them here in Summit County.

The suite is 1,236 square feet, and owners hope to have the restaurant open in time for ski season, Kornfeld said.

Pro winter gear sale Sunday in Frisco

The Local Pro Sale, a block-party-style ski and snowboard gear sale involving the tenants of Basecamp along with local Colorado brands, is coming to Frisco from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The sale featuring high-end gear for professionals will be at Basecamp Center, 226 Lusher Court. According to organizers, it's going to be "a preseason party to get people excited for the coming winter" with new and used gear available for up to 95 percent off the retail price.

All types of gear will be available at the sale, including skis, snowboards, bindings, goggles, boots, poles, hoodies, beanies, backpacks, avalanche gear, gloves and more. This year's event also will feature an increased roster of pro skiers and snowboarders selling their used equipement.

The sale began as a front-yard event in Vancouver, Canada, and has since grown into a series of ski and snowboard sales with 29 stops across the U.S. and Canada. For more, LocalsProSale.com.

Free networking event Oct. 11 in Breckenridge

Anyone looking to make new contacts, develop professional skills, meet like-minded individuals or connect with the Summit County professional community can join in on a free speed-networking event Oct. 11 at Broken Compass Brewing in Breckenridge.

The event is sponsored by Mountain Careers and ELEVATE in a partnership with the brewery at 68 Continental Court. People should arrive at 5:30 p.m., and the networking gets started at 6 p.m. Organizers say they will be done with prizes and beers in-hand by 7 p.m. For more, MountainCareers.com.

Eli Pace covers business and nonprofits, and he compiles a weekly roundup of business-related items in and around Summit County. Reach him at epace@summitdaily.com.