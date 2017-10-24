Local Realtor earns prestigious professional designation
October 24, 2017
Mark McMains of Frisco has been honored with the Certified Residential Specialist designation by the Council of Residential Specialists, the largest nonprofit affiliate of the National Association of Realtors, according to a news release.
McManis is the managing broker and owner of Three Peaks Realty. He is also a member of the Summit Association of Realtors and the Vail Board of Realtors. He is also treasurer and board member for the Summit County Chamber of Commerce and a certified accountant.
Realtors who receive the designation have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate. According to the release, only 29,000 relators nationwide have earned the credential.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Business
- The Shores at Breckenridge sweeps awards category at Parade of Homes
- Vail Resorts to buy The North Face and Columbia stores in Breckenridge
- US beer critic names Frisco’s Outer Range a top new brewery
- Mountain Law: Understanding Colorado homestead exemption law
- Silverthorne celebrates finishing $500K bridge project
Trending Sitewide
- Trial begins for first of four suspects in alleged Silverthorne sex assault
- ‘Opt-out’ votes look like slam dunks in Silverthorne, Dillon
- High Country Crime: Steamboat Springs “homeless chef” accused of selling heroin
- Discovery Channel’s ‘Gold Rush,’ ‘mining for ratings,’ faces lawsuit from Park County neighbors
- Mountain Town News: Fatal snakebite in foothills was a statistical anomaly