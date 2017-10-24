Local Realtor earns prestigious professional designation

Mark McMains of Frisco has been honored with the Certified Residential Specialist designation by the Council of Residential Specialists, the largest nonprofit affiliate of the National Association of Realtors, according to a news release.

McManis is the managing broker and owner of Three Peaks Realty. He is also a member of the Summit Association of Realtors and the Vail Board of Realtors. He is also treasurer and board member for the Summit County Chamber of Commerce and a certified accountant.

Realtors who receive the designation have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate. According to the release, only 29,000 relators nationwide have earned the credential.