Longtime Dillon optometrist moves to Frisco, brings in new help, changes names | SummitDaily.com

Voted Best of Summit County on 10 separate occasions, Complete Family Eye Care in Dillon has undergone some big changes in recent months, so big, in fact, that some might not immediately recognize the well-established Summit County eye-care specialist.

Those moves include adding a second optometrist to accommodate a growing number of patients, moving into a new Frisco location with three times as much space and changing the name to EyeTech Optometry and Designer Eyewear.

Optometrist and owner Christena Ward explained that she's been consistently booked out for about for about four to six weeks and that backlog prompted her to bring in a second eye doctor, Chuck Philpy, to help lighten the load.

To make room for the addition, Ward also moved her well-established business that's been operating in Dillon since 2002 to 226 Lusher Court in Frisco, by the Whole Foods grocery store.

Overall, the new location increases the total space from about 1,100 square feet to 3,300 square feet, with four exam rooms, a conference room, staff lounge, business and doctors' offices and an expanded showroom with more options for designer frames.

Ward explained that she changed the name of her business to "better represent who we are with the high technology we utilize here in the office."

Altogether, it took about a year-and-a-half to complete the move, she said, adding that the hardest part "was the time spent during the process, just the extra time."

"I was seeing patients and building out the space and working with contractors, designers and bankers," Ward explained, "so in addition to my patient load, I was building this out on my free time."

But inside the new, fresh, more modern space last Friday, she expressed her happiness with the results.

"I like it. I like the new space," Ward said, adding that they've been fully functional for about five weeks now. "Patients are enjoying it. Patients are feeling comfortable here and spending more time here."

An open house is set for June 20. Ward said she's holding the event to introduce the public to Philpy and to the new location. There will also be light refreshments and a number of giveaways, including coupons for free eye exams and contact lenses, in addition to free designer prescription glasses, sunglasses and more.

An avid mountain biker and skimo racer, Ward is a Colorado native who graduated from the University of Colorado-Boulder before the Southern California College of Optometry.

Also a Colorado native, Philpy was raised on a fourth-generation cattle ranch on the eastern plains. He received his undergraduate degree at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, before graduating with his doctor of optometry degree from the Northeastern State University Oklahoma College of Optometry, also in Tahlequah. Philpy also has provided eye care to thousands of Native American patients, completed rotations specializing in glaucoma and dry eye disease and worked with top LASIK and cataract surgeons in the Denver area, according to his bio at EyeTechFrisco.com.