Lyft: Go from Dillon to Vail for about the price of parking

The ride-sharing app Lyft is boasting its new Rocky Mountain services in which riders can take Lyft from Dillon to Vail "for about the same price (they) would pay for parking."

Lyft has been providing rides all along the Front Range for some time now and recently expanded into Summit County, Vail, Aspen, Snowmass, Steamboat Springs and Winter Park.

According to the company, the expansion is a result of the 13 million ski tourists Colorado gets every year, growing summer tourism and the fact that the Lyft app has been opened 150,000 times in the mountains since the beginning of the year.