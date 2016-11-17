Outside Magazine ranks two Summit businesses in ‘Best Places to Work: 2016’ | SummitDaily.com

On Nov. 15, Outside Magazine released its list for “The Best Places to Work: 2016,” naming 36 Colorado companies that put their employees first.

The Centennial State reigned supreme, taking four spots in the top 10. The coveted number one spot was held by Forum Phi, an architecture and interior design company in Aspen.

SummitCove Property Management and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area from Summit County both made the list, ranking at 52 and 70 respectively.

To be considered for the list, companies needed to apply. For the next step, the magazine sent out a survey to the employees of that company. Staff answered questions about corporate culture and job satisfaction, among other things. The surveys give the staff a chance to voice their opinions on day-to-day life at work.

“It’s an honor. It’s not something that’s entirely bestowed on you by an outside agency,” said Adrienne Saia Isaac, the communications manager for A-Basin.

The ski resort is celebrating its 70th anniversary this season. Saia Isaac said that the company employs up to 450 people during the height of the ski season, and that they have been growing every year. The company also commits to helping their employees grow in their personal lives as well as at work.

“It’s about being the person you are and doing what you love,” Saia Isaac said.

Most of the Colorado companies on the list had one key thing in common: access to the outdoors.

Saia Isaac said that for her, being able to spend time skiing is a reminder of why she is here. She added that it also lets people share their hobbies with guests coming to Colorado.

“We want to give our employees the ability to share that passion,” she said.

A-Basin has partnerships with Vail Resorts, as well as other resort companies throughout the state that lets their employees take advantage of all the powder that Colorado has to offer.

At SummitCove, marketing coordinator Alyssa Hubbard said that flexible work schedules allows for its staff to hit slopes in the morning.

Hubbard said that SummitCove also has programming in place for its staff for continuing education opportunities. The company offers to pay for Spanish classes for their staff, or other types of classes that will enable them to provide better customer’s service.

“We want our employees to feel like they’re making a difference, that they do have room to grow,” Hubbard said. “If it’s something that they’re invested in, we want to invest in them.”

During its peak time of the year SummitCove employs nearly 60 staff members. The company started in 2001 after founders Peter and Cheri Reeburgh went through the process of buying a condo in Keystone. The couple was disappointed with the customer’s service they received and decided to start their own company. They now manage close to 300 properties in the Keystone Ski Resort area, and are the largest independent property management company there.

“I was really proud of our company,” Peter Reeburgh said on making the list.

Both SummitCove and A-Basin said it was important that their individual work environments became something more for their staff.

“A-Basin becomes a home. It sounds cheesy, but it’s the truth,” Saia Isaac said.