Recording studio in Breckenridge lets Kansas City couple start over | SummitDaily.com

For Jonathan and Jennifer Baskind, Chapter 2 Recording Studio in Breckenridge is about building a new life.

In 2015, the couple came to Summit County to heal. They were reeling after Jonathan’s stepfather and brother were murdered in 2014. The shocking tragedy pushed the couple outside their comfort zone in Kansas City, Kansas. Jonathan quite his job as a mechanical engineer at an industrial refrigeration company and the couple set a course for the Colorado Rockies, where Jennifer had been skiing since she was a kid.

“This had always been my happy place, and my safe place,” she said. “He needed a change, I needed a change. We just couldn’t be there any more.”

Jonanthan, having cast aside his former career, decided it was time to pursue his true passion — music.

“Chapter 2 is the second chapter of our life,” he said. “This is the job I always wanted to do. … You get to a point where you’re doing something almost for the love of it as a job. This is a great way to make a living.”

Music was something that he pursued as a young man. He had interned at Chapman Recording and Mastering in Kansas City with Robert Rebeck, who has worked with the likes of Tech N9NE and William S. Burroughs. An oversaturation in the music business in Kansas City was another reason for the Baskinds to set up shop in Breckenridge. The experience stuck with him.

Since moving in December of last year, the pair have begun immersing themselves in the local music culture, learning the who’s who of Summit County bands.

“There’s a great local music scene, but there’s not any recording studios per se, to do anything to help these people,” Jonathan said.

The studio is located off of Continental Court by Broken Compass Brewery in Breckenridge.

The studio is not just for musicians. Jennifer said that they offer a number of services such as tracking, commercial voiceover or recording for advertising. She said that their dream is to eventually make it into a destination, a place of aural beauty that can inspire creative flow.

Jonathan added that he wants the music community to think of him as a partner, and not as the only option for putting together a record.

“It’s not about the money,” he said. “I’ve seen so many studios just nickel and dime people to death and we’re not going to be one of those studios. We want to be part of the local music scene.”