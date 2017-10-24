Report: Resorts’ hotel-occupancy rates likely to break another summer record
October 24, 2017
Bookings picked up the last two months of summer at western mountain destinations, and it's highly likely the resort-lodging industry will break its seventh-consecutive hotel-occupancy record, according to a Denver-based market-research company that tracks that information.
The six summer months run April through October, and they were buoyed by September bookings for arrivals in September and October, according to Inntopia Business Intelligence's monthly market briefing.
With an uptick in bookings as of Sept. 30, aggregated summer occupancy edged up 0.1 percent while revenues remain up a robust 7.2 percent compared to the same time last year, according to the report.
Furthermore, Inntopia saw a reversal from last month's report, in which overall summer occupancy figures dipped for the first time in six years. For the month of September alone, occupancy was up 1.4 percent with a 7.3 percent increase in revenue.
