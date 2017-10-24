Silverthorne celebrates finishing $500K bridge project
October 24, 2017
Construction crews, workers from the Silverthorne Outlets and town officials celebrated the competition of a large-scale, bridge-replacement project on Thursday with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony in Silverthorne.
Frank Just, owner of Silverthorne's Betone and the contractor on the project, joined Mayor Bruce Butler and Outlets marketing director Anthony Bentz for the ceremony, along with members of town council, town staff and other workers from the outlet mall.
Altogether, the town spent about $500,000 on the project after staff determined it would be cheaper to swap out the old one rather than keep up regular maintenance on it.
To make the change, the largest crane ever used for a construction project in Summit County came in to hoist out the 25-year-old, 100-foot bridge and replace it with one made of corten steel, an alloy that eliminates any need for paint.
The heavy lifting came on Sept. 27, and the bridge opened to the public about a week later after all the decking and concrete work was complete. From there, the town added decorative elements and lighting. All stores remained open during construction.
