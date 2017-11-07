The nicest ski lodge in Colorado? Breckenridge Grand Vacations unveils $90 million project

The Grand Colorado on Peak 8 was built with the experience and knowledge of Breckenridge Grand Vacation's last three developments in mind, company CEO and co-owner Mike Dudick said at an unveiling ceremony last week while he explained the roughly $90 million project really is more than three decades in the making.

"It's just an accumulation of a lifetime of building and developing these things that you see here in this property," Dudick said before running down a list of the amenities, including a high-end tavern and restaurant, luxury spa, grotto, exercise room, arcade, four movie theaters and much more.

"I know I'm biased, but I think we've built the nicest ski lodge in Colorado," he beamed.

What's more is the amenities aren't just for the timeshare owners who've bought into the Grand Colorado, he said, and anyone is welcome to book a treatment at Infinity Spa, make reservations at Robbie's Tavern or rent a room at the Grand Colorado, 1627 Ski Hill Road, in Breckenridge.

"When people in the community have friends and family come to town that want to stay in the nicest place they can," Dudick said. "This is where they should look first."

During last week's unveiling, Dudick remembered landing in Breckenridge with $400 in his pocket so many years ago. He did well enough in the publishing industry to invest in Breckenridge Grand Vacations in 1984. Since then, the fractional-real estate company has completed three major projects in Breckenridge — the Gold Point Resort, Grand Timber Lodge and the Grand Lodge on Peak 7 — with the fourth, the Grand Colorado going up in phases.

Even with the amenities and rooms already built, the work is ongoing and in the plans is an ice rink among so many other things.

In fact, the foundation for the third Grand Colorado building is taking shape at the property now, and once complete, it will house a Vail Resorts ticket office, ski school, public restrooms and a coffee shop.

Breckenridge Grand Vacations vice president of marketing Ginni Veitti said she expects many of the lower-level shops to be complete by the fall of 2019, at which point they'll keep working on the residences.

She also notes that sales for Breckenridge Grand Vacations are up about 10 percent in a year-to-date comparison with $62.5 million so far this year. Also, they've given more than 13,000 tours so far this year, a 2 percent increase, from the year before and most of those, she said, are repeat customers.

Part of that might be the rooms at the Grand Colorado are decked-out, or "the best of the best," as one sales rep describes them. They range from plush single suites to extravagant, four-bedroom condos that can sleep up to 16 people and Dudick describes as "jaw-dropping."

Every room comes with a large patio and a mountain view, no matter its size, and Breckenridge Grand Vacations plans to redo each room every two years, said Vietti, who added it's not nearly as expensive to buy into the property as some might think.

Peak times, especially during the holidays, cost more naturally, but packages can start in the $25,000 range for a single week during the off-season, Vietti said.

The units are all deeded, and owners pay regular HOA fees. Unlike other timeshares that expire after a certain period of time, however, sales at the Grand Colorado live in perpetuity and can be passed down to someone's children or grandchildren.

The owner also maintains rental rights and is welcome to use the Grand Colorado's facilities outside of their purchased timeshares, Vietti said, even if they don't plan on staying overnight.

The owners range from people who've bought a suite for a week up to those who've purchased four-bedroom units for multiple weeks every year, she said, adding people often buy in at the entry levels and later upgrade to bigger packages.

"We have people who have upgraded eight to 10 times," she said. "When they get used to it, they want more. I think people realize we're delivering on our promises."

Veitti estimated the property is about 25 percent sold out at this point, and Dudick noted the Grand Colorado will feature 150 units total. It's not as big as some of Breckenridge Grand Vacation's other projects — like the Grand Timber Lodge, which has 320 keys, for example — but it might be the best yet.