The Shores at Breckenridge sweeps awards category at Parade of Homes

The Shores at Breckenridge, a luxury community of homes on the banks of the Blue River, is riding high after sweeping all eight awards in the multi-family home category at the 23rd annual Summit County Parade of Homes in early October.

The Summit County Builders Association plays host to the Parade of Homes every year to showcase upscale single and multi-family residences.

This year's event was held in early October, and it featured 17 homes in all. Additionally, the Summit County Builders Association doled out 35 awards across seven categories during an awards reception after the parade.

For the contest, The Shores entered a paired home at 181 Shores Lane, and it won all eight multi-family awards, including best exterior design and elevation, in addition to best kitchen, master bedroom, interior finishes, interior furnishings, landscaping and outdoor living space, builder concept and workmanship, and best overall multi-family.

The award-winning duplex is 3,077 square feet with clean, transitional-style interiors. There are three bedrooms, a den and 3.5 bathrooms inside with an outdoor patio by the Blue River.

The home also comes with a spectacular view of Breckenridge Ski Resort, and it's open-floor plan, vaulted ceilings, high-end finishes, radiant heat, gas fireplaces and expansive windows certainly didn't hurt when it came to judging.

Granite countertops, Bosch appliances and shaker-style cabinetry are highlights of the kitchen, and natural stone accents, oak wood floors and knotty alder cabinetry appear throughout the home. The kitchen also has a large island, ideal for hosting family gatherings and entertaining.

Homes at The Shores range in price from just over $1 million to $1.7 million, and the strong showing at the Parade of Homes' awards reception comes shortly after the developer, Meriwether Companies, announced it's on track to start as many builds this year as it has done over the last two years combined.

Home construction has been one of the faster growing sectors locally, and has outpaced the growth rates of almost every other sector.

Meriwether Companies acquired the property in June 2014, and The Shores could see construction begin on the final wave of homes in less than two years.

Slifer Smith and Frampton Real Estate is marketing homes at The Shores.