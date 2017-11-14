The Summit-Lake Dillon Optimist Club announces ski raffle winners
November 14, 2017
The Summit-Lake Dillon Optimist Club has announced the winners of this year's ski-pass raffle with Jenny Kuck in first, Peg Bunomo in second, Tom Fricke in third and Jonathan Stombal in fourth place.
The Summit-Lake Dillon Optimist Club supports a wide variety of extracurricular activities in the Summit School District, including youth volleyball, basketball, chess tournaments, oratorical and essay contests, and numerous student-recognition programs, according to a news release. Proceeds from the raffle will help provide scholarships to graduating seniors at Summit High School.
The club meets at 7:30 a.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the Summit Community and Senior Center. Membership is open to Summit County residents. For more, call or email Susan Fairweather at 970-210-5516 or susan@summithomes.info.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Business
- The nicest ski lodge in Colorado? Breckenridge Grand Vacations unveils $90 million project
- New steakhouse, Italian restaurant opens in Breckenridge
- New country music station goes live in Summit County
- BREAKING NEWS: Breckenridge brewery Broken Compass to buy Backcountry Brewery in Frisco
- Taking a step Backcountry: Frisco brewery owner reflects on sale to Broken Compass
Trending Sitewide
- High Country Crime: ‘I hate him so much, I wrote a song about it’
- More than half of Colorado marijuana users think it’s OK to drive high, CDOT says. Changing that could be an uphill battle
- Colorado scientists warn Climax Mine molybdenum may pose health risk, oppose company push to raise pollution limit
- Breckenridge Town Council to address concerns over lack of regulations for murals
- Summit girls rugby wins 10th straight state title