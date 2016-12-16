Thrift store opens in Frisco | SummitDaily.com

Gently used goods can find a second life through new thrift store in Frisco.

Leslie Newcomer opened the doors to Frisco Thrift and Treasure on Dec. 1, the first thrift store the town has had in a while.

Located in the old Republican headquarters off of Main Street, Newcomer said that the people she rents the building from used to run a thrift store there in the ’90s.

When she saw the location was for rent, Newcomer jumped on it right away. Its central location, nestled next to a bus route, has brought a lot of customers in the door during her first few weeks in business.

While Newcomer said that she had to purchase a few items when she first opened, once the word got out, donations came flooding in.

“People have been waiting for this,” she said.

Now that a thrift store is open in Frisco, people don’t have to travel to Breckenridge or Silverthorne to donate. Newcomer said that once she began posting about the store on Facebook, locals started to bring in items, including five boxes of fine China and collectible toy cars.

Newcomer said she’s trying to keep items at a reasonable price by doing research on items and what they sell for online. She added she’s learning more about antiques and art every day.

“I don’t want to be the person who sells a $10,000 Rolex for $5,” she said.

The main part of the store holds furniture, clothes and some household items. The property that Newcomer rents also has large sheds where she keeps larger furniture pieces. In the summer, she plans to have the sheds open for customers to shop in as well.

Embracing the season, Newcomer said that she’s been selling used sleds and outdoor equipment. There’s also a rack full of ugly sweaters inside. The cozy store is decorated with available furniture and antique décor. Tucked in the corner is a personal touch from Newcomer, an upside-down Polish Christmas tree.

Newcomer is planning to host a grand opening after the holidays on Dec. 28.

In the 20 years that Newcomer and her family have spent in Summit, she has worked on and off with several of the county’s thrift stores. For Newcomer, it’s not just the potential of running her own business that made her want to start Frisco Thrift and Treasure, it’s also about preventing perfectly good items from becoming trash.

“My mission statement is to strive to improve our community by leaving items out of the landfill and in the process help people up-cycle and restyle by getting something that is new to you,” she said.