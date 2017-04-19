Central Rockies Friends of NRA selling tickets for gun raffle | SummitDaily.com

Central Rockies Friends of the NRA is raffling off more than a dozen firearms, including handguns, rifles and a couple shotguns.

Raffle tickets are $20 each or six for $100, and there are only 1,000 tickets available, according to a promotional flyer.

Altogether, 17 items are included in the raffle, and there will be 17 winners drawn at 9 p.m. May 6 during the Central Rockies Friends of the NRA banquet at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway.

To buy tickets, call Tom Little at 719-337-2539, Peggy Long at 970-389-2718 or Lyle Sidener at 970-531-5919. Winners must be able to pass a background check and pay the fee.